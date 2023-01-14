Sundowns looking to speed up their championship drive against SuperSport in Tshwane derby

Cape Town — Mamelodi Sundowns will battle cross-town rivals SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria, on Monday (6pm). Although Sundowns are enjoying a runaway lead at the top of the DStv Premiership standings, there is a growing belief that SuperSport are the one team that can slow down their effort for a sixth successive Premiership crown.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sundowns have struck a rich vein of form and will be looking to keep up a winning run which was stretched to 10 league matches when they defeated Chippa United 2-1 last Tuesday. Sundowns will also have revenge on their mind, having lost to SuperSport when the teams met in a league match back in September, and they are looking stronger than ever after prolific striker Peter Shalulile returned from injury with a goal against Chippa. “He’s (Shalulile) an important player for us,” said said Downs coach Rhulani Mokwena. “He is loved by the group. We saw how everyone celebrated when he scored.

“He is still the reigning Player of the Season and top scorer.” Apart from Shalulile, Sundowns have two key players in Themba Zwane and Cassius Mailula. The 33-year-old Zwane, the hardworking attacking midfielder, was again at the heart of Sundowns' most threatening moves recently and almost got his name on the scoresheet on two occasions.

Story continues below Advertisement

Zwane remains a key component for the Brazilians despite his advancing years and has featured in 13 of their 15 league encounters, contributing one goal and one assist in the process. The 21-year-old Mailula has continued his fine form for Downs and recently opened the scoring against the Natal Rich Boyz with a well-taken first-time finish to register his fifth goal in five outings. Mailula is making it hard for Mokwena to leave him out at the moment and is just one goal behind teammate Peter Shalulile in the scoring charts.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mokwena fears that SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt poses a threat to his side because he often comes up with match-winning game plans. "There was a time, I think a couple of years ago, where Gavin Hunt made reference to a honey badger. He compared Steve Komphela to a honey badger," Mokwena said to the media this week. "I would compare Gavin Hunt to a honey badger himself.

"Honey badgers are one of the smartest animals that you have. What makes it smart is that it comes with solutions. Gavin Hunt will come up with solutions, make no doubt. "He will complain, saying he doesn't have Grant Margeman, who is one of his best players, but he will come up with a solution because that's what honey badgers do. "There was a honey badger that was kept captive in Pretoria, and it found a way out of its captivity by using stones and rocks and sticks to be able to escape.

"For sure, Gavin Hunt will find some form of solution for us, and even though the players know, the reality is Gavin Hunt is so experienced, he is a winner. "He will definitely come up with solutions and a means to try to be able to make sure the team is strong enough to fight against us." @Herman_Gibbs