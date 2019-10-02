JOHANNESBURG – Mamelodi Sundowns fought hard to keep their unbeaten run in the Absa Premiership intact as a resilient Black Leopards pushed them until the end at Thohoyandou Stadium.
The Brazilians’ dominant start was cancelled out by Leopards’ comeback in the second half – turning what was a one-sided affair into an entertaining contest that kept supporters on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.
But when Sundowns took the lead, it looked like a thumping was on the cards as Leopards were disjointed and uninspiring. Jose Ali Meza might still be searching for his first goal in the domestic league, but his talent is undoubted.
The Venezuelan weaved his magic, twisting and turning Isaac Masia before whipping a delicious pass to Themba Zwane whose deft touch beat an army of Leopards’ defenders who were ball-watching.
44' GOAL! Katjiukua puts it in his own net after Meza whips in a tricky ball and he fails to clear the danger!