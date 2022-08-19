Sundowns’ Manqoba Mngqithi wary of dangerous Sekhukhune

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns will entertain Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon at 3pm, and co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has warned his charges about their unpredictable opponents. Babina Noko have made a satisfactory start to their new season under Kaitano Tembo and have managed a win, draw and loss in their opening three matches, the kind of form that provides a great deal of uncertainty for the Mngqithi.

“It’s a little bit of a banana skin that needs us to tread very carefully because they are a very formidable side,” Mngqithi said. “They have not started very well this season, they’ve played very well but unfortunately in their last match against Richards Bay they could have easily scored more than five goals, they got some really good chances in that match, so it’s people that we can not take for granted, people that are working really hard.”

Babina Noko were one of the busiest clubs in the off-season transfer window, making a whopping 16 new signings ahead of the 2022/2023 DStv premiership campaign. They ought to add a great deal of experience in their ranks while also acquiring lethal firepower upfront. Mngqithi believes Sekhukhune have been unlucky not to score more goals with the kind of strikers they’ve acquired. “They’ve employed the services of some of the best strikers in the country in (Victor) Letsoalo, (Tshegofatso) Mabasa and unfortunately (Tashreeq) Morris is suspended for this match," he said.

“They’ve been playing a very offensive game with a lot of crosses into the box and creating problems, but unfortunately they have not really scored as many goals as they have created." Sekhukhune, like a number of clubs in the league, do not possess a good record against the defending champions having lost both games 2-0 last season but under the stewardship of Tembo, they're a completely different side to that of the previous campaign. Sundowns are expected to dominate play and possession like they usually do, but if Babina Noko can follow the TS Galaxy blueprint on how to beat the Brazilians then spectators might be in for an interesting match.

Mabasa of Sekhukhune also revealed that he and his teammates are fired up for this encounter against Downs, and promised to leave it all on the pitch in Polokwane. “I don’t think anyone needs any motivation coming up against the defending champions so the supporters can expect hunger and desire from beginning to end,” he said. @ScribeSmiso

