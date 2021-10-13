Sundowns’ Manqoba Mnqgithi and Rhulani Mokwena turn thoughts to Kinshasa showdown

Cape Town – There was little chance of the Mamelodi Sundowns co-coaches Manqoba Mnqgithi and Rhulani Mokwena celebrating the 'Coach of the Month' award since they are focused on Sunday's Champions League match in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Sundowns play AS Maniema Union in a qualifying round, first leg match, on Sunday evening, at the Martyrs of Pentecost Stadium, in Kinshasa. Normally, Sundowns would have been on the road already but this time they will depart a day before the match.

"We would normally travel three or four days before the match but this time we will leave a bit closer to the encounter," said Mokwena. "It is because of some of the situations we know and face concerning the level of proper training facilities. “We will complete our preparations here and then go there to acclimatize ourselves with the stadium and get a feel of the pitch.” Mnqgithi and Mokwena shared the spotlight with ace goal poacher Peter Shalulile has been named 'Player of the Month'. The awards are for the period August to September 2021.

Sundowns have made a terrific start to the 2021/22 DStv Premiership season and after rounds have opened a four-point lead at the top of the latest standings. Shalulile, last season’s runner-up on the leading goalscorers list, has been in red-hot form since the start of this campaign. He scored five goals in Sundowns' first six league matches. In the statement, the PSL praised the coaching duo for the team's impressive run.

'They won the nod for their consistency in getting positive results despite being faced with negative results in their camp at the start of the season. The league-winning coaches have also impressively created amazing continuity within the team in the new season by getting recruits to gel and play the Brazilians style of play such as Grant Kekana, Thabiso Kutumela and Neo Maema.' Meanwhile, the DStv Premiership Goal of the Month for August/September went to Orlando Pirates hitman Deon Hotto for his stunning free-kick against Stellenbosch FC. @Herman_Gibbs