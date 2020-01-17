Sundowns miss out on Modiba









Mamelodi Sundowns have missed out on the signature of SuperSport United superstar, Aubrey Modiba. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix DURBAN – Mamelodi Sundowns have missed out on the signature of SuperSport United superstar, Aubrey Modiba. The two Tshwane giants were in negotiations about a potential deal in this transfer window market but couldn't agree terms. Modiba will be staying with Matsatsantsa A Pitori for the next six months. Sundowns were desperate to capture the signature of Modiba. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Stanley Matthews at Supersport confirmed to Independent online that Modiba is not going anywhere. "The Aubrey Modiba Modiba move to Sundowns has been called off. I've been anticipating that Aubrey might be going to Sundowns. If he left, I would have been forced to buy another person. But because Aubrey is staying, we don't need to have somebody else. Our business is done basically," Matthews stated.

Modiba is currently out injured but that didn't stop Sundowns from hustling for his signature.

"Yes, we've had talks with Sundowns about Aubrey. They haven't got anywhere. The talks are off. Actually that's basically where we are at. From our side, we couldn't agree terms with Sundowns. Apparently the player couldn't agree terms either. That deal is 100% off. We won't be doing anymore business," he added.

Supersport have also extended the contract of Ronwen Williams by five further more years at the club.

"I don't have any other moves plans. I have to deal with extension especially with the fact that Aubrey is also staying. I'll be focusing on that. Aubrey Modiba coming back from an injury we will be like a new signing. We should have enough on the tank to finish this season. We are not looking to let players go," Matthews articulated.

The club's top marksman, Bradley Grobler has also been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates but he is also stay with Supersport.

"We will be extending Bradley Grobler but we don't really need to because he got two and half years left on his contract anyway. But we have offered him an extra time on his contract. But it is not something we were worried about. He got two and half years and he is not for sale. So, he is not going anywhere." Matthews concluded.

