DURBAN – Mamelodi Sundowns have missed out on the signature of SuperSport United superstar, Aubrey Modiba.
The two Tshwane giants were in negotiations about a potential deal in this transfer window market but couldn't agree terms.
Modiba will be staying with Matsatsantsa A Pitori for the next six months. Sundowns were desperate to capture the signature of Modiba.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Stanley Matthews at Supersport confirmed to Independent online that Modiba is not going anywhere.
"The Aubrey Modiba Modiba move to Sundowns has been called off. I've been anticipating that Aubrey might be going to Sundowns. If he left, I would have been forced to buy another person. But because Aubrey is staying, we don't need to have somebody else. Our business is done basically," Matthews stated.