Sundowns’ Mosa Lebusa vows respect for giant-killers Magesi FC in Carling Knockout final showdown

Dikwena tša Meetse head coach Clinton Larsen has already set the challenge ahead of Saturday’s clash, stating that they are prepared to endure against Sundowns to win the title. “One thing I always believe is that as long we prepared to outwork them and bring a fighting spirit that they don’t have, we have got a chance to win this game,” said Lebusa. Although the Brazilians are heavily favoured in the match, Lebusa states that they will not underestimate Magesi and will show them the respect they deserve.

“We are very much aware of their run in the Carling Knockout and their qualities. This morning, we briefly did video (analysis) on them to see what we can exploit about them. “But we will definitely give them the respect they deserve. Finals are very tricky so we also have to bring our ‘A’ game to make sure that we win the trophy,“ Lebusa said. The Tshwane giants are desperate to win the title after failing to do so last season.