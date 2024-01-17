Marabastad-born football legend Bernard Hartze has passed away at the age of 73. Hartze, regarded as one of South Africa’s greatest ever footballers, was amongst a group of schoolboys, which also included Frank “ABC” Motsepe, Roy Fischer, Ingle Singh who in the early 1960s formed Mamelodi Sundowns, before signing his first professional contract at age 15.

Hartze was given the nickname “Dancing Shoes” for his unrivalled ability to dribble with the ball, while he was also known for predatory instincts in front of goal. At 17 Hartze earned a trial with Leeds United in 1967, but a combination of the FA rules for signing internationals and homesickness derailed his chances of playing for the English giants.

Hartze joined Orlando Pirates in later in 1967 after a stint with Barea FC, scoring a seven goals on debut and recording nine goals - “a hat-trick of hat-tricks - against Aces. However, Hartze had to leave the club after almost three years later when the Apartheid government cracked down players from different races playing together in the same league. This meant that coloured players could not play with the black players in the South African Football League.

Hartze then joined Cape Town Spurs in the Federation Professional League, a league comprising coloured and Indian South Africans. Hartze won top scored in the league in many season, scoring 54 goals in 30 games for Spurs in 1970, while also winning numerous trophies with Spurs. After his time at Spurs, Hartze played for the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the North American Soccer League.

Hartze returned home to South Africa and signed for Hellenic. He then had a couple of coaching stints, namely with the Sacramento Spirits in the United States, Mother City FC and WP United.