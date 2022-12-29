Cape Town — The PSL have scheduled the Mamelodi Sundowns versus Orlando Pirates clash as the weekend's showstopper to mark the resumption of the DStv Premiership after the Fifa-enforced break for the World Cup. It's a clash not for the faint-hearted because as invincible as Sundowns may seem to look from their lofty position on the Premiership standings, they will be mindful that six weeks ago Pirates took them to the cleaners in a 3-0 rout in an MTN8 clash in Polokwane, Limpopo.

After that demolition job, Pirates went on to dethrone Sundowns, the four-time MTN8 champions, by defeating AmaZulu in the final. The shock result did not sit well with the Sundowns hierarchy and changes to the club's technical staff followed with Rulani Mokwena being promoted from co-coach to head coach. Since then, Sundowns have gone from strength to strength. They will go into this match at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow afternoon on the back of a five-match winning streak and are currently No 1 on the log.

Pirates, on the other hand, are fifth on the table and will be hoping to narrow the gap between them and the teams above. Sundowns will single out Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng for special attention. He ran rings around the Downs’ defence and struck up a match-winning partnership with the former Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus. Together they accounted for the team's three goals. Erasmus brings a leadership role to the Pirates team. He will be Pirates' chief weapon. He has already made an impact and has scored two goals in seven matches in all competitions and has several assists.

Sundowns returned to their training base at Chloorkop last Wednesday after a two-week training camp in Polokwane. All their players are fit for duty, including ace marksman Peter Shalulile. He has been training but has not been exposed to action in friendly matches. He'll likely start on the bench. “Peter has been on the pitch for one week and the protocol is that you return to training and then return to availability for selection,” said Mokwena. "He has only undergone the first stage of rehabilitation. “We will see (if he plays), but everything always depends on the individual and his reaction to the programme. He has not played any friendly games yet but has been taking part in full training.

“One of the greatest blessings that any coach can ever ask for is a group of players who happen to be good human beings. When you have good people that you work with, it's a lot easier for them to understand what it takes to be part of the organisation. “And to know that they are not the ones who are being entertained but they are the entertainers. They understand that they are professionals, and they understand what we must work for.” Midfielder Haashim Domingo, who has also emerged as a key player, suffered a bad injury in the Carling Black Label Cup match against Pirates. He is also back to full fitness and could force his way into the run-on XI.

Meanwhile, down in Cape Town, local fans will be spoilt for choice as there will be two matches played at the same time on Friday (start 5.30pm). At the Cape Town Stadium in Green Point, Cape Town City will host KZN visitors Royal AM. Further down the N1, Stellenbosch will welcome Chippa United at the Danie Craven Stadium, in the Winelands.