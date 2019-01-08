Suspended Jeremy Brockie will not travel to Nigeria with Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Mamelodi Sundowns are still unbeaten in the league this season but they are not even thinking about records and history according to striker Jeremy Brockie. Sundowns are the only unbeaten side in the league so far and have yet to taste defeats in 13 Absa Premiership games. They hold the record for most number of titles in the history of the Premier Soccer League with nine trophies.

Downs are eight points behind Bidvest Wits, having collected 25 points after 13 games while Wits are on 33 points in 16 games.

Brockie wants Sundowns to take it slowly without even thinking about becoming the first side in South Africa to finish the season unbeaten.

“It is nice to be still unbeaten in the league. It is good that we are turning our draws in to wins now. The team is getting stronger and we must keep on collecting points. The 2-1 win against Chiefs was good,” Brockie said.

Log leaders Wits might increase their lead at the summit to 11 point if they defeat Kaizer Chiefs tomorrow in an Absa Premiership showdown at Bidvest Stadium at 7.30pm. Sundowns are currently fourth on the log.

“We can’t get ahead ourselves. We have to turn our games in hand into points and close the gap. At Mamelodi Sundowns we want to win every trophy on offer and we also want to win the league,” Brockie added.

Sundowns will face Lobi Stars of Nigeria on Friday in the first game of the Caf Champions League group stages. The game will kick off at 6pm. The team left yesterday for a lengthy trip to Makurdi in Nigeria, but Brockie didn’t travel because he is suspended.

“I won’t travel but I’m backing the guys to do the job in Nigeria. I think it is going to be physically encounter. Last season we didn’t do well in the group stages and we want to improve on that this season,” Brockie explained.

Sundowns are in a group with Lobi Stars - making their first appearance in the groups stages - and former winners Wydad Casablanca and Ivory Coast's Asec Mimosa.

The Brazilians were the winners of the Champions League in 2016 and crashed out of the quarterfinals in 2017. Last season they were knocked out of the group stages of the competition. They will be looking to improve that record.





