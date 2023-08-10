Sundowns' relentless pursuit of success makes them matchless DStv Premiership standard bearers

Mamelodi Sundowns' relentless pursuit of success which stretches back over six successive seasons, was very much in evidence after the opening two rounds of DStv Premiership 2023/24 matches. Nobody is going to replace Sundowns as the DStv Premiership’s standard bearers although there were early signs that Orlando Pirates, last season’s runners-up, could have what it takes to mount a challenge as the season unfolds. There were also hints that Sundowns are not always that clinical in their search for excellence.

Sundowns have two wins from as many matches and in their most recent outing, they taught Kaizer Chiefs some jarring football lessons. The two goals they scored came after as many blunders by Chiefs, who may have burgled a point from a match that was dominated by Sundowns. It is worth noting that Sundowns also made heavy weather of their 2-1 win over Sekhukhune United in their opening match. Although both teams each picked up a red card, Sekhukhune's came in the 15th minute, and Sundowns followed much later in the 85th minute.

Although Sundowns enjoyed a numerical advantage for 75 minutes, they managed one goal during this period but also allowed 10-man Sekhukhune to score a few moments later. Cape Town City has joined Sundowns as the early pace-setters and the only other team to clock two wins in two matches. City has fared better because they have two clean sheets whereas Sundowns' defence has leaked a goal in both matches. SuperSport United, TS Galaxy and Golden Arrows are three teams who remain unbeaten, but each has a draw after two rounds. These teams each have four points and SuperSport United and TS Galaxy have clean sheets in both games.

In their second match, SuperSport were held to a goalless draw by 10-man AmaZulu who were handed a red card late in the first half. SuperSport were unable to capitalise in the second half. Next on the log is a cluster of four teams which have chalked up a win each in two games. Stellenbosch is in this group and was impressive in their opener against Pirates. Newcomers Polokwane City were outplayed by CT City in their opener and then surprised Stellenbosch, who suffered a 1-0 defeat.

After a creditable performance against Sundowns Sekhukhune picked up their first points against Cape Town Spurs who were promoted from the First Division. It was a solid performance and if they continue in this vein they could prove a trickery hurdle for Pirates in their MTN8 clash over the weekend. AmaZulu and Chippa United are still undefeated and have chalked up draws in both their matches. They have yet to score a goal and neither have conceded a goal.

Next up are Kaizer Chiefs, Swallows and Royal AM who managed a draw each after two rounds. The remaining two teams are Richards Bay and Cape Town Spurs who are empty-handed after two rounds and prop up the Premiership standings. Eight DStv Premiership teams will have a break this weekend when the MTN8 first-round matches are played.