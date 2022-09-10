Sundowns return to the top of the league after beating Golden Arrows

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns made it back to back league victories as they edged Golden Arrows 2-1 at the Tuks Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday evening. Two time league top-scorer Peter Shalulile was unsurprisingly on the scoresheet once again as he converted a penalty three minutes before half-time.

The Namibian international grabbed his sixth goal of the 2022/2023 season after he was adjudged to have been brought down by Arrows goalkeeper Nkosingiphile Gumede. The visitors returned from the interval with a renewed invigor and they reaped the rewards as an excellent counter attack resulted in them finding the equaliser through their star man Pule Mmodi, the score 1-1 after five into the second half. Sundowns reacted to conceding a goal and went on the front foot once more and their persistence and pressure was rewarded as they forced the Arrows defence into an own-goal in the 61st minute.

Siyavuya Ndlovu was the unfortunate body that got in the end of a Themba Zwane cross into the box, the right back getting his feet mixed up and drove the ball into his own net to hand the hosts the lead. The Brazilians headed into this encounter against Abafana Bes'thende with their last last match against the visitors at the back of their minds, a humiliating result that cost then Head Coach Lehlohonolo Seema his job. For the visitors, a positive result against a struggling Chippa United handed them much needed confidence heading into this difficult away clash against the defending champions.

A Soundowns side with a new look midfield saw Sipho Mbule make his first start in the colours of the Pretoria based club, partnering Andile Jali and Siphelele Mkhulise. The trio dictated terms for large periods of the match with Arrows barely holding on. @ScribeSmiso IOL Sport