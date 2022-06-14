Sundowns' Rulani Mokwena to help upskill Kampala coaches

Johannesburg - In an effort to upskill their technical staff, Kampala Capital City Authority FC (KCCA) have invited Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena to give lectures at the club. Mokwena will start his visit to the Ugandan capital on Friday. KCCA, 13-time winners of the Ugandan Super League, had a disappointing season and finished 18 points behind Super League winners Vipers. They were also eliminated early in the knock-out cup competition.

Story continues below Advertisement

KCCA's announcement read: “Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rulani Mokwena will pay a courtesy visit to KCCA FC for one week. “The South African professional football manager will be in Uganda from 17th – 22nd June.

“The former Orlando Pirates and Chippa United coach is coming purposely for knowledge sharing with the technical team of KCCA FC. “Rulani has been invited by the KCCA FC management. This is in line with the club’s Five Years Strategic Plan under the Key Result area 5, which is Strategic Partnerships and Alliances.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Ex-Uganda Cranes skipper Denis Onyango, who is also a player at Mamelodi Sundowns FC, has been a key factor in ensuring Rulani’s visit to KCCA FC comes to life.” Speculation is rife that Mokwena is on the radar of SuperSport United, who are looking to find a replacement for former Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo. @Herman_Gibbs

Story continues below Advertisement