Sundowns sign defender Rushine De Reuck from struggling Maritzburg United

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – DStv Premiership leaders and champions Mamelodi Sundowns have secured the services of defender Rushine De Reuck from struggling Maritzburg United. Sundowns announced on Saturday that the Cape Town-born central defender, who was crucial in the Team of Choice’s impressive performances over the last three seasons, on a five-year deal. “This is something I’ve always wanted for myself. Sundowns has been the best club in South Africa for a long time and I want to be part of that. I am really really excited,” De Reuck was quoted by the club’s website on Saturday. MARITZBURG WISH RUSHINE WELL IN THE NEXT CHAPTER OF HIS CAREER



Full story here: https://t.co/TXvXeWczRy#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/BduOQRjALt — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) January 30, 2021 Speaking on his club’s website, United chairman Farook Kadodia wish the defender well after allowing him to leave in the middle of the season, and with the team leaking goals. "It's been a pleasure to witness Rushine's growth as a player and as a young man since he arrived at our club four years ago," said Kadodia.

Signed, Sealed and Delivered! 📝



Mamelodi Sundowns is pleased to announce the signing of defender Rushine De Reuck from Maritzburg United 📢



The defender joins The Brazilians on a 5-year deal 👆



📲 https://t.co/vbx9DDzVVm#Sundowns #WelcomeDeReuck pic.twitter.com/9SiZUOm6Hd — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) January 30, 2021

"He has flourished into a top-class central defender and it's credit to Rushine that he has made the most of his opportunity and also to our coaches for helping him on his path.

"Such has been the quality and consistency of his performances that it was not a surprise when Sundowns came enquiring about him.

"As much as it will sadden us to see him leave, we are happy for Rushine to embark on a new chapter in his career and we thank him for his efforts with Maritzburg and wish him all the best for his career at club and international level."

IOL Sport