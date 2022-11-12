Sundowns teach AmaZulu a lesson to book Carling Black Label Cup final spot

Cassius Mailula gave Sundowns the lead in the fifth minute following a deflected effort in the box.

Johannesburg - Sundowns reached the final of the Carling Black Label Cup with a convincing 3-0 win over AmaZulu.

Haashim Domingo went on to double the lead for Masandawana in the 69th minute, finishing off a well executed team move.

It was Sundowns who controlled possession and even after going ahead, they looked determined to find a second goal. A few minutes after the goal was scored, Thapelo Morena forced Usuthu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa into a fine save.

Mothwa was again forced into a save soon afterwards as Gift Motupa’s off-balance shot was claimed by him.