Sundowns teach AmaZulu a lesson to book Carling Black Label Cup final spot

Johannesburg - Sundowns reached the final of the Carling Black Label Cup with a convincing 3-0 win over AmaZulu.
Cassius Mailula gave Sundowns the lead in the fifth minute following a deflected effort in the box.
Haashim Domingo went on to double the lead for Masandawana in the 69th minute, finishing off a well executed team move.
It was Sundowns who controlled possession and even after going ahead, they looked determined to find a second goal. A few minutes after the goal was scored, Thapelo Morena forced Usuthu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa into a fine save.
Mothwa was again forced into a save soon afterwards as Gift Motupa’s off-balance shot was claimed by him.
Sundowns Women fired up for Moroccan army team in Champions League final
Three-horse race in Group F at Fifa World Cup
R1m booty Carling Cup shoot-out adds spice to 'friendly' Soweto Derby
Jurgen Klopp adamant Trent Alexander-Arnold won’t buckle under pressure in Fifa World Cup for England
Perennial favourites Netherlands name World Cup squad without Jasper Cillessen
Old-timer Suarez included in Uruguay Fifa World Cup squad
Just before the half hour mark, Mailula had an opportunity to bag his second and Sundowns second goal of the game. His shot which came following a cross from Temba Zwane was off target.
Bradley Ralani put the game beyond doubt in the 73rd minute to make the score 3-0.
AmaZulu, in contrast, looked like they never really exerted themselves following their heartache of losing the recent MTN 8 final against Orlando Pirates.
IOL Sport