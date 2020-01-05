Mamelodi Sundowns have announced that the contract of AWOL striker Tokelo Rantie has been terminated with immediate effect. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Mamelodi Sundowns have terminated the contract of AWOL striker Tokelo Rantie, who has not turned up for training in over a month. The Tshwane club announced this on a statement on their website on Sunday, adding that Rantie’s deal was to be terminated with immediate effect.

Yogesh Singh, Sundowns’ legal executive said: “The standard at Sundowns is high for a professional football and there is a zero-tolerance for ill-discipline.

“Of course, players are human and we will first go through counselling to correct a player’s behaviour, but there is a line and when that line is crossed, we do not compromise the dressing-room for any individual player,” said Singh.

The former Bournemouth striker was signed by Sundowns at the beginning of the season after he was released by Cape Town City for displaying similar behaviour.