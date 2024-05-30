Sundowns’ Thembinkosi Lorch ruled out of Nedbank Cup final, says Rulani Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena revealed on Thursday that Thembinkosi Lorch will not be available for Saturday’s Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates. Lorch, who found himself trending last weekend after celebrating Sundowns’ league triumph live on social media, has been removed for the squad as the Brazilians try to complete a domestic double.

According to Mokwena, Lorch injured himself during their DStv Premiership clash against Stellenbosch FC two weekends ago. However, some reports have suggested the player is being punished for his social media gaffe. “On Lorch, is he available for Saturday? No, he is not available,” the Sundowns mentor said on Thursday, according to iDiski Times, adding he would not criticise the player. “These type of things, and I say this to you guys all the time, when it comes to players you’ll get no negative word from me. I always protect my players in the media.

“In a space where I’m open and honest with them, is when I close my office and I have a face-to-face conversation with them. “So you’re not going to hear anything about Lorch from me today.” The incident last weekend was not the only controversy that Lorch has been involved in this season.