FILE - Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

PRETORIA – Mamelodi Sundowns thrashed Otoho d' Oyo of the Congo 4-0 in a Caf Champions League preliminary round, second-leg match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, Pretoria on Saturday evening. Having gone down 2-1 to the Congolese club in Owando a fortnight ago, Sundowns scored four first half goals to book their place in the next round of the continent's premier club competition.

The hosts made their intentions clear early on with Tebogo Langerman's effort striking the Otoho upright in the opening minutes.

However, Sundowns did not have to wait long for the opening goal, as they were awarded a penalty in the 13th minute after Lebohang Maboe was fouled in the penalty area. Uruguayan Gaston Sirono converted from the spot.

The home team doubled their lead in the 25th minute when Sifiso Vilakazi found the back of the Oyo net after being set up by Sibusiso Vilakazi.

The Brazilians doing all the work at Lucas Moripe Stadium putting 4 past As Otôho d'Oyo!



Mamelodi Sundowns (14', 34' Sirino, 24' Lebusa, 39' Zwane) 4️⃣ ➖ 0️⃣ As Otôho d'Oyo



Aggregate : Mamelodi Sundowns 5️⃣ ➖ 2️⃣ As Otôho d'Oyo#Sundowns #DownsLive #CAFCL #DownsOtoho pic.twitter.com/5BES5YlgjY — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 24, 2019

Sirino grabbed his second goal of the night in the 34th minute, when he scored with a curling effort to make the score 3-0 in favour of the hosts.

Themba Zwane added the fourth goal four minutes later when he scored from close range after some good build up work from Vilakazi.

Sundowns will shift their attention to the SA Premiership, as they prepare to take on Bloemfontein Celtic in the Free State capital on Wednesday.

African News Agency (ANA)