Mamelodi Sundowns are still unbeaten in the reserve league. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

KAIZER CHIEFS (0) (0) MAMELODI SUNDOWNS (1) (3)

Mdhluli 39’, Mfodololo 62’ and Mailula 76’

Mamelodi Sundowns kept their unbeaten record intact in the 2019/2020 MultiChoice Diski Challenge season as they trounced rivals Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

In a game that served as the main attraction of the weekend in the reserve league, the two sides came into this encounter knowing very well what three points could do for their aspirations going forward.

It was, however, the 2016/2017 champions Sundowns who were the first to test waters, as Cassius Mailula unleashed a pin-point save that forced a block out of goalkeeper Bohlale Hleza.

From that early threat, Arthur Zwane’s troops adopted calm approach in the engine room as they looked to quickly extinguish that baptism of that the Brazilians wanted to stoke.

As a result, that forced Sundowns back into their final third as they caused traffic for Chiefs’ front trio Rahim Milazi, Kamohelo Hoala and Lebohang Lesako.

Sundowns, however, were also determined to revive their winning baton – having drew with Polokwane City in their last encounter last – using diagonal balls to destabilise Chiefs’ defence.

That proved to be the masterstroke as they went into the interval sitting comfortably on a healthy lead.

Following a stampede in Chiefs’ penalty area, Mailula did well to lay-off the ball to Musawenkosi Mdhluli, who unleashed a grass-cutter that sailed into Hleza’s bottom corner.

The Brazilians started the second stanza with the same spirit as the first, as they continued to pile the pressure on Chiefs’ defensive line.

While their persistence didn’t bear immediate fruits, but it was better delayed than never.

Midway through the half, Sundowns dropped the tempo as they allowed Amakhosi to pull back. And from thereon, Buhle Mfodololo created acres of space for himself just between the centre circle and defensive line before pulling off a long-range strike that found the bottom corner of Hleza’s goal-posts.

Soon after, the Brazilians should have put the game beyond reach for Chiefs as Neo Mphuti saw his pin-point shot going a few inches wide from Hleza’s posts.

However, Sundowns finally put the nail in the coffin as Mailula completed a brilliant move from close range with a dipping effort.

Earlier, Highlands Park made the most of their home advantage as they mopped the floor with Polokwane City by 3-1 in the curtain raiser.

The Lions of the North’s goals came from Thalente Mbatha, Ndabenle Ndlela and Ronaldo Frans, while Cole Hartzenburg scored Rise and Shine’s consolation.





