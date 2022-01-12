Sundowns to face giant killers Richards Bay FC in Nedbank Cup last 32
Durban — The Nedbank Cup last 32 draw was held in Sandton on Wednesday and while the big guns by and large avoided each other, there were still some interesting draws.
Kaizer Chiefs have been drawn to play against TS Galaxy in a repeat of the 2018 final which produced one of the biggest shocks in South African football.
Galaxy who were playing in the Glad Africa Championship at the time eliminated Chiefs, producing one of the biggest upsets in South African football.
Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu will do battle with Orlando Pirates while Maritzburg Uniited will host SuperSport United.
Tournament favourites Sundowns will face off against Richards Bay FC, the same side which eliminated Kaizer Chiefs from the competition last season.
In another interesting encounter, DSTV Premiership high-flyers Royal AM square off against the attack minded Cape Town City.
Nedbank Cup Round of 32 Fixtures
NC Professionals v Mathaithai FC
Royal AM v Cape Town City
Venda Football Academy v African All Stars
Maritzburg United v SuperSport United
University of Pretoria v Chippa United
Platinum City Rovers v Sekhukhune United
Stellenbosch FC v Baroka FC
Swallows FC v TS Sporting
Tshakhuma FC v Golden Arrows
Kaizer Chiefs v TS Galaxy
Sinenkani FC v Free State Stars
Richards Bay v Mamelodi Sundowns
Marumo Gallants v Santos
Orlando Pirates v AmaZulu
Uthongathi FC v Summerfield Dynamos FC
Black Eagles FC v Sivutsa FC
IOL Sport