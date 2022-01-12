SportSoccerPsl
FILE - The Nedbank Cup trophy. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
FILE - The Nedbank Cup trophy. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Sundowns to face giant killers Richards Bay FC in Nedbank Cup last 32

By Eshlin Vedan Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Durban — The Nedbank Cup last 32 draw was held in Sandton on Wednesday and while the big guns by and large avoided each other, there were still some interesting draws.

Kaizer Chiefs have been drawn to play against TS Galaxy in a repeat of the 2018 final which produced one of the biggest shocks in South African football.

Galaxy who were playing in the Glad Africa Championship at the time eliminated Chiefs, producing one of the biggest upsets in South African football.

Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu will do battle with Orlando Pirates while Maritzburg Uniited will host SuperSport United.

Tournament favourites Sundowns will face off against Richards Bay FC, the same side which eliminated Kaizer Chiefs from the competition last season.

MORE ON THIS

In another interesting encounter, DSTV Premiership high-flyers Royal AM square off against the attack minded Cape Town City.

Nedbank Cup Round of 32 Fixtures

NC Professionals v Mathaithai FC

Royal AM v Cape Town City

Venda Football Academy v African All Stars

Maritzburg United v SuperSport United

University of Pretoria v Chippa United

Platinum City Rovers v Sekhukhune United

Stellenbosch FC v Baroka FC

Swallows FC v TS Sporting

Tshakhuma FC v Golden Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs v TS Galaxy

Sinenkani FC v Free State Stars

Richards Bay v Mamelodi Sundowns

Marumo Gallants v Santos

Orlando Pirates v AmaZulu

Uthongathi FC v Summerfield Dynamos FC

Black Eagles FC v Sivutsa FC

@eshlinv

IOL Sport

Nedbank CupSoccer

Share this article: