Super-sized Soweto Derby broadcast comes of age with 21 camera set-up

Johannesburg - No fans, no problem. The Soweto derby continues to be among the crown jewels on SuperSport, which will lay on elite-level broadcast standards for the much-awaited Kaizer Chiefs-Orlando Pirates showdown at FNB on Saturday (SS PSL, from 2.30pm).

The 21 camera set-up, which includes the very best in slo-mo and goal-line cameras, will ensure that every angle is covered in the DStv Premiership’s biggest match. The pundits will also be among the biggest names in the game. Jimmy Tau, who played for both teams in his heyday and was involved in 23 derbies, will line up alongside popular Teko Modise, a former Buccaneer who appeared in six derbies. Former Banyana captain Amanda Dlamini will complete the triumvirate of experts who will do studio presentations at the stadium. ALSO READ: Akpeyi, Mpontshane in the spotlight as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates meet in derby

Award-winning host Julia Stuart will hold it together with her customary poise and professionalism. “Viewers demand the best coverage, we pride ourselves in always delivering a top-class product so that fans can have the ultimate experience from the comfort of their own homes,” said Sifiso Mbambo, SuperSport executive producer. Consequently, well regarded Mark Gleeson and Stanton Fredericks will be in the commentary booth (English) alongside Zama Masondo (isiZulu) and Baba Mthethwa (Sotho) who each bring gravitas and entertainment to every broadcast.

ALSO READ: ’Stellenbosch loss won’t affect Soweto derby at all’, says Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter Of course, no derby is complete without the technological bells and whistles. Player tracking technology and comprehensive player statistics (heat maps, average speed, top speed and ground covered) will be central to the coverage. This will be supplemented by augmented reality for team tactics and formations, plus virtual advertising and virtual crowd replacement given the continued limits on crowds.