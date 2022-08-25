SuperSport agreed for loanees not to play against parent club, Sundowns

Johannesburg — SuperSport United crippled themselves when they agreed that the Mamelodi Sundowns players at their disposal can’t play against their parent club. That was the response of Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena when he was asked why their players, who are on loan at SuperSport, can't play against them.

Both hailing from the nation’s capital, Sundowns and SuperSport have put their rivalry aside and conducted some extensive business over the years. This winter Ronwen Williams and Sipho Mbule joined Sundowns, while Thabang Sibanyoni, Ricardo Goss and Grant Mergemen joined SuperSport. The trio’s moves to Matsantsantsa were all loan deals, accompanied by a clause that says they won’t play against their parent club, Sundowns.

SuperSport will meet Sundowns in back-to-back matches, the MTN8 and the league, with coach Gavin Hunt having to find replacements for the trio. “This thing doesn’t start now, it’s been ongoing,” said Mokwena at the MTN8 press conference ahead of the Tshwane derby at Tuks Stadium on Sunday. “I think the clubs also have the right to enter into these discussions with each other. It is then their right to make or not to make the agreement.

“If they then make the agreements and then feel they are crippled, then no-one was forced to sign them to sign these agreements in the first place. “But I know how experienced SuperSport’s management is. I’ve got huge respect for (CEO) Stan Matthews. He knows how to run his club,” he added. “Who are we to switch and say how SuperSport must go into the legalities of these issues. People do what’s best for them. Our focus is on coaching the team.”

