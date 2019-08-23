JOHANNESBURG – MultiChoice Group’s SuperSport and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Friday announced a commercial agreement on terms that will allow the Free to Air Broadcast of the PSL. The agreement between SuperSport and the SABC is for five years and recognizes the need to maintain the financial sustainability of the PSL, as well as ensuring that the SABC delivers on its public mandate of serving the interests of South Africans in regards to sports.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa said on Friday: “Our duty is to deliver on our promises and resolve issues raised by our people.

“Thus, I am happy to announce that all parties have concluded an agreement on commercial terms with the SABC allowing them to broadcast Premier Soccer League matches on television for our people.

“I would like to thank all the participants – MultiChoice‚ the PSL and the SABC – for their positive approach which ensures that ordinary South Africans are able to access football in our country.

“We recognise the importance of sport, and in this instance football, in promoting national cohesion and commend all stakeholders involved.”

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza expressed his satisfaction that the deal helps ensure that the league remains sustainable.

“We welcome the sports ministers’ intervention and his willingness to facilitate a commercial agreement with the SABC‚” Khoza said in a statement.

“We are committed to bringing as much access to South African football as is possible to the football-loving public‚ in a manner that ensures the sustainability of the PSL as one of the top 10 football leagues in the world.”

MultiChoice Group chief executive Calvo Mawela added: “We remain committed to the long-term investment in sports in South Africa and the rest of Africa. In the previous financial year MCG invested over R2.3 billion in sports on the continent.

“An important element of the investment is in sports broadcasting and sponsorship rights, which provide critical revenue streams for sports bodies that filter down to every tier and has an undeniable impact on the development of sport.”

The SABC’s Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Madoda Mxakwe stated: “In line with our public mandate we are pleased to have reached an agreement, in the interest of the South African public. Most importantly, this commercially viable deal is aligned to the goal of having a financially sustainable public broadcaster.

“The SABC will continue to discharge its public mandate in a manner which is not only sustainable for the organisation, but ensures that the South African public have access to sports of national interest such as the PSL.”

Both parties are pleased that the impasse has been resolved and look forward to a mutually beneficial working relationship in the interest of South African citizens.

IOL Sport

