SuperSport and Swallows share the points after exciting clash in Tshwane

CAPE TOWN – Hosts SuperSport United and Swallows FC produced an entertaining 1-all draw in a top-of-the-log clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday evening. The stalemate means that the teams will retain their log positions on the DStv Premiership standings. SuperSport in second place stretched their unbeaten run to nine matches in the league and have a superior goal difference. Swallows, in third place, are also on 28 points and remain undefeated after 14 games. Swallows came within a whisker of scoring in the opening minute but striker Kgaogelo Sekgota's shot went marginally wide after SuperSport goalkeeper Ronwen Williams managed to deflect the ball for a corner.



An exciting #DStvPrem clash ends in a stalemate at Lucas Moripe Stadium #ForeverUnited pic.twitter.com/yDzUkjsiSk — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) January 30, 2021 Six minutes later, SuperSport midfielder Lucky Mohomi picked up a poor Swallows goalmouth clearance and hammered the ball through a maze of players from 35 metres out. The ball took a wicked deflection on its way to the Swallows goals, and goalkeeper Virgil Vries was wrong-footed (1-0).

The rest of the first half was a lively affair with play swinging like a pendulum from one end to the next. Swallows held the upper hand after enjoying several fast-paced sorties into the opposition's goalmouth. Swallows were 9-6 ahead on the shots-on-goal count by the time the first half ended. On reflection, they were unlucky not to open their scoring account.

It might have been different for Swallows, but they were without their prolific striker Ruzaigh Gamildien, who is serving suspension.

SuperSport were far more patient on attack but then turned over possession in the final third and rarely threatened the Swallows' defence for most of the way. SuperSport had one gilt-edged scoring chance in the 37th minute, but Williams brilliantly held out Sipho Mbule's parting shot from point-blank range.

The feisty Swallows line-up finished the half strongly but lacked composure in the striking zone, although Williams singlehandedly denied them in stoppage time.

The match marked a personal landmark for Williams who played his 100th consecutive game for SuperSport.

When second-half play resumed Swallows continued to make all the running but more and more as the game wore on, they flattered to deceive. During play in the opening 15 minutes of the second half, Swallows rarely threatened and were rank poor in a set-piece play just outside the SuperSport goalmouth.

Just past the hour mark Swallows changed tact and pushed numbers forward to step up their efforts on attack.

For the most part, it looked pretty as Swallows set off on a wave of attacks, but in the process, no real scoring chances emerged.

SuperSport, for their part, seemed content to absorb the pressure as the second half wore on.

However, 15 minutes from the end Swallows substitute Joseph Mhlongo brought a touch of potency to his side's attack by scoring the equaliser only four minutes after he joined the fray (1-1).

A minute before the end, SuperSport had a goal disallowed by referee Eugene Mdluli.

