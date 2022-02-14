SuperSport captain Ronwen Williams wants his team to improve for Maritzburg United clash

DURBAN - SuperSport United will be looking for improvement when they clash against Maritzburg United in a league game at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday. Matsatsantsa head into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over the same opposition at the same venue last week. However, their performance in the game was far from impressive. It took them 88 minutes to find their winner through Iqraam Rayners. Holes in Kaitano Tembo’s sides’ midfield were present without the services of Teboho Mokoena who has since joined Sundowns and Sipho Mbule whose situation at the club remains uncertain.

Mbule missed several of the club’s fixtures in December amidst speculation linking him with a transfer. SuperSport goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams is aware that his team needs to improve. “We created a lot of chances but it will not be easy playing against Maritzburg. We were happy that we ground out the result last week. Realistically we only gave them one or two half chances. There are always positives and negatives playing the same side within a week. The negative is that they will want revenge and come out all guns blazing. We know their strengths and weaknesses. It was a bit of a challenge last week as they signed a lot of players but we now know them,” said Williams.

Williams highlighted that his team will be looking to surge up the standings. They enter the contest in sixth position with 26 points after 17 games. Meanwhile, in another fixture on Wednesday, Royal AM host Sekhukhune United at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban. John Maduka’s Royal AM side enter the game on the back of an impressive 2-1 win over Cape Town City in the Nedbank Cup last weekend.