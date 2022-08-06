SuperSport, Chippa in student versus teacher clash

Cape Town – SuperSport United will square off with Chippa United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in their first DStv Premiership match of the 2022/23 season on Sunday (kick-off is at 5:30pm). CHECK OUT YOUR FAVOURITE PREMIER LEAGUE AND PSL TEAMS’ FOOTBALL FIXTURES

Story continues below Advertisement

Matsatsantsa sneaked into the top eight on the final day of the previous season, having endured a disappointing campaign that saw the club part ways with coach Kaitano Tembo. The Tshwane giants have since brought back their former coach Gavin Hunt, who guided the team to a historic three consecutive Premiership titles between 2008 and 2010. Hunt, a former Chippa coach, is looking forward to his second stint with SuperSport and he made it known he will ensure the team is successful and competitive in the PSL.

"There has to be a way the club and coaches or trainers align in the way each party thinks. SuperSport has the DNA that I like, and they like the way I will take this club forward," Hunt said. ”I am really excited and looking forward to the challenge ahead, especially to work with the younger players at the club and build the team to ensure the club is successful and competitive In the PSL. I am looking forward to this challenge." Meanwhile, Chippa narrowly avoided relegation to the Motsepe Foundation Championship on the last day of the previous campaign, which saw them change coaches with Hunt being replaced by Kurt Lentjies.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, Lentjies has since been placed on special leave by the Eastern Cape side and Daine Klate has been appointed as the new head coach, having done well with the club's reserve team last term. Klate, who is in his maiden coaching job in the local top flight, is relishing facing his former club and he feels this could be an advantage to him, having started his career at SuperSport and played under Hunt. “I’m new to this, but coming up against coach Gavin [Hunt] and knowing SuperSport as well, having been there and having made my debut from there and having had good success with the club, and with him as well, I’m looking forward to it,” Klate said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“So, I know a little bit about the club as well. Maybe that could be an advantage to me, but I’m up against a very experienced coach, one that mentored me and one that had success with me." SuperSport will have Thulani Hlatshwayo leading the charge. The veteran defender was recently snapped up by SuperSport after he was released by Orlando Pirates, and he was once considered the best centre-back in the country. Hlatshwayo's experience at the back will be vital when they face the Chilli Boys.

Story continues below Advertisement

Up front, Bradley Grobler, the lethal centre forward has recovered from his long-term injury, and he has had a full pre-season to prepare for the new campaign. Grobler, who is one of the best finishers in the country, will be confident of finding the back of the net and helping his side overcome Chippa. For Chippa United, Justice Chabalala will be the one to watch: The nomadic defender has returned to the Chilli Boys for another spell with the club after leaving Pirates and he will bring some needed experience to the team's defence. Chabalala will be keen to ensure that Chippa keeps a clean sheet against Matsatsantsa's dangerous attack.