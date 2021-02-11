SuperSport coach says his team team deserved a point in controversial loss

Supersport United coach Kaitano Tembo felt that his troops deserved at least a point from their controversial 2-1 loss against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday evening.

With the scores level at 1-1, a strike from Celtic’s Sera Motebang in the 80th minute was not ruled out for offside even though the 25-year-old was clearly offside.

“I thought the second goal that Celtic scored should have been ruled offside. Nevertheless, we kept on working hard and made changes which brought energy to our game. With a bit of luck we could have got a penalty at the death but we did not get it. Overall, we deserved something out of this game. Nevertheless, we have to look forward to the next game,” said Tembo.

The game was competitive with both sides having opportunities to score. However goalkeepers Ronwen Williams and Sipho Chaine were on song to ensure that their teams remained competitive throughout.

“We had a sloppy start, especially in the first half. We kept giving the ball away cheaply and could not move forward. We had our own moments as well where we should have done better in the final third in terms of how we could have used the ball. We did not have a good start to the second half and gave away a soft goal which put us on the back foot. We have got to be chasing the game, especially in Bloemfontein where it is difficult. After that we got a bit of confidence and scored a goal,” said the Zimbabwean.