SuperSport condemn Spurs to eighth successive defeat, Stellies beat TS Galaxy

Despite changes to the technical staff, under-siege Cape Town Spurs suffered a 2-1 defeat to visiting SuperSport United at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday evening. Therlo Moosa, the Spurs forward, opened the scoring in the fifth minute, but that proved to be the home side's only goal of the evening.

Bradley Grobler, the ace goalmouth predator, responded for SuperSport United with a goal in each half, to ensure his side claimed all three match points on offer. With this win, SuperSport moved into second place in the DStv Premiership standings, behind log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. For Spurs, it was their eighth consecutive Premiership defeat and they remain marooned at the bottom of the standings.

Meanwhile, fellow Cape Town side Stellenbosch FC ran out convincing 3-0 winners over TS Galaxy at the Danie Craven Stadium, in the Winelands, after leading 2-0 at halftime. Thabo Moloisane and Devin Titus scored goals to give Stellenbosch a commanding 2-0 halftime lead. Antonio van Wyk scored the 'insurance' goal midway through the second half, and Stellenbosch moved away from the relegation zone to 10th position.

Galaxy has dropped down to 12th position. Meanwhile, at the King Zwelithini Stadium, hosts Richards Bay suffered a 1-0 loss to visiting Polokwane City. Richards Bay newcomer Sinethemba Mngomezulu was red-carded in the 15th minute.

Thereafter, his side Richards Bay battled to contain the attacks of Polokwane, who made the breakthrough in added injury time at the end of the first half through Mokibelo Ramabu (1-0). Following this result, Polokwane is in fifth place, and Richards Bay remain in 15th place, rooted in the relegation zone. At Dobsonville, Soweto, Moroka Swallows and Chippa United played to a goalless draw.