Supersport end Maritzburg unbeaten run at Harry Gwala









Supersport humbled the Team of Choice at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday. Photo: @SupersportFC on twitter DURBAN – Supersport United ended Maritzburg United eight game unbeaten run across all the competitions as they humbled the Team of Choice at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday. The Team of Choice reached the Telkom Knockout final this weekend upsetting Kaizer Chiefs in the semi-finals at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit. Matsatsantsa dispatched Maritzburg 2-0 in their own territory. Kudakwashe Mahachi and Sipho Mbule were on the scoresheet for the visitors as they emerged as victors. Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

Supersport created better goalscoring opportunities and the deserved winner. Mbule was colossal in the middle of the park. He dictated the tempo of the game.

The Team of Choice conceded in the critical phases of the game. Mahachi broke the deadlock as early as 12 minutes. It was a well worked goal by Matsatsantsa.

Mbule orchestrated the move and Mahachi finished with aplomb.

The game was played at frenetic pace with both sides playing an attacking brand of football.

Maritzburg were still in honeymoon having reach the final and they lacked the tenacity they showed against Amakhosi.

Mbule capped up his vigilant display with a great strike in the 74th minutes. Maritzburg were caught on transition as they pushed hard for the second goal to kill off the game.

Supersport moved in to third on the log with their victory against Maritzburg. They are now 11 points behind the log leaders, Kaizer Chiefs.

