DURBAN – Supersport United ended Maritzburg United eight game unbeaten run across all the competitions as they humbled the Team of Choice at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.
The Team of Choice reached the Telkom Knockout final this weekend upsetting Kaizer Chiefs in the semi-finals at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.
Matsatsantsa dispatched Maritzburg 2-0 in their own territory. Kudakwashe Mahachi and Sipho Mbule were on the scoresheet for the visitors as they emerged as victors.