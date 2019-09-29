ATTERIDGEVILLE – SuperSport United had to work hard to get the better of a plucky AmaZulu side, but eventually emerged victorious 1-0 in an Absa Premiership clash played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.
The result sees SuperSport climb to fifth on the league standings, while AmaZulu remain rooted to the basement of the log.
The game got off to a slow start, with the two teams just sussing each other out. Neither was prepared to risk and the action was confined to dour midfield exchanges.
The first scoring opportunity, though, accrued to the home side, SuperSport, when Thamsanqa Gabuza played Evans Rusike into space, but the striker’s effort was saved by AmaZulu goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha.
At the other end, Durban-based AmaZulu had their chance on goal in the 16th minute from a free-kick, but Tapelo Xoki could only manage to steer his attempt over the bar.