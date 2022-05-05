SuperSport hoping for win against Swallows to ensure top eight finish

Johannesburg - Top eight hopefuls SuperSport United will be looking to return to winning ways as they host struggling Swallows FC in a league clash at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Friday night. Matsatsantsa are unbeaten in three games but have found goals difficult to come by in recent times. They have drawn their last two games 0-0, and have only scored one goal in their last three games.

SuperSport goalkeeper Boalefa Pule believes that his side needs to become more clinical in the final third if they are to take their game to the next level. “We are playing well and just lack the final touch in the final third. We could have scored at least one goal against Stellenbosch (in the 0-0 draw) but I’m happy with the clean sheet. Clean sheets help you to build confidence as a goalkeeper and I’m hoping that we can also keep clean sheets in the upcoming games,” said Pule. ALSO READ: Eric Tinkler frustrated after Cape Town City miss the chance to go second

Pule is aware that good rest and management is vital for his side at this point of the season. United have just had over two days to prepare for their game against Swallows as they drew with Stellies on Tuesday. “It’s a very short recovery time. We just have to manage the body, everyone should know how to manage their body. We have to take all the information given to us by the technical team and the medical team. We have to finish where we stopped with Stellies. “We had a good last 10-15 minutes. If we start the game against Swallows like how we started against Stellies, we can get a good result against Swallows. It will be a difficult game and an interesting game. They have players on form and who are fighting to help the team,” said Pule.

The Dube Birds are up next for Matsatsantsa this Friday at Lucas Moripe⚽️👊 #SpartansUnite | #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/Icmulacjir — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) May 4, 2022 Meanwhile, relegation-threatened Swallows enter the game in 15th place on the log. As things stand, they are on course to play in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion/relegation playoffs.

