The pundits are going for a SuperSport win over Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Halala it's Twenty-Twenty with plenty on the go through the turn of the year. The second of four Test matches against England started izolo eKapa, at Vernon Philander’s favourite back garden, Newlands. England will be treating this like a three-match series, writing off the first Test with so many players in the sickbay. Now they have a must-win game in order to have a dip at the series win. England were clearly pumped up for game two. Perhaps too pumped up, after Rory Burns was tackled by skipper Joe Root, in a warm-up football run-around. This resulted in damage to his ankle ligaments, resulting in the end of the series for Burns. Jofra Archer, the West Indian youngster, is also out for this game, which surely raises the opportunity for the Proteas to ensure not losing the series should they win and go two up. Back the Proteas team to win this match and the series.

Over the ditch in Australia, it’s also their second match of their series, where I don’t see the Black Caps overcoming the home Baggy Greens side. Australia, thanks to that relentless superstar from Potchefstroom, Marnus Labuschagne, had a decent first day and should end up with a healthy first innings lead, which will lead to a likely win.

There is also some local spans taking part in some early January rugby, with Cheetahs and Kings playing against Zebre and Edinburgh. Cheetahs are expected to win, whereas Kings would be lucky to get a bonus point and will likely catch 20 points to start 2020.

In footy, it’s an FA Cup weekend, and there is some local Premier Soccer League diski action on the local menu.

In the PSL, Bloem Celtic host Orlando Pirates, Polokwane versus Chippa United and the Stellenbosch students are meeting minds with the Wits alumni.

Later today it’s SuperSport playing against log leaders Kaizer Chiefs, followed by the resurgent AmaZulu hosting Sundowns.

I would say the travelling teams are all in with a fair chance. However, Polokwane and SuperSport should do the trick.

On Sunday, Cape Town City face Baroka, where I believe the home team from the Mother City may still be in a bit of turmoil, nebhabhalazi (with a hangover) from 2019 - you can’t blame them.

Highlands versus Black Leopards should be an interesting game in Jozi, where the Venda train will look to conquer first up this year.

In the FA Cup, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester United all travel to Rochdale, Fulham and Wolves respectively. My call is that all the travelling sides will have a tough day out this afternoon, so watch out for some EPL teams being upset here.

Other Premier League sides are Leicester, Man City and Southampton, who are all playing at home. I predict they will all go through.

Tomorrow Chelsea, Palace, Sheffield and Liverpool are all at home against Nottingham, Derby, AFC Fylde and Everton respectively. West Ham travel to play Gillingham, where a win can be expected from the Hammers.

The pick of the games is the Merseyside Derby, where Jurgen Klopp’s unbeaten team of 2019 will be expected to march on with no hassles.

An interesting match to look out for will be featuring Wayne Rooney for Derby, this game could prove interesting gravy for Crystal Palace.

Arsenal face Leeds on Monday, which will be no walk in the park for the Gunners. Leeds are currently top of the Skybet Championship, and the Yorkshire lads are good value for their lead.

