Kaizer Chiefs' Samir Nurkovic celebrates with his team-mates after scoring the opener during their game against SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Itumeleng English/ANA

CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs had been looking on track to make it three wins from three league games at the start of the new season, but it wasn't to be as SuperSport United scored late on in a dramatic 1-1 draw at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening. In a high-tempo encounter full of action, Chiefs struck first in the 15th minute through Samir Nurkovic.

But having failed to kill off the game when they had chances in the second stanza, Amakhosi were left disappointed when Bradley Grobler levelled in the 83rd minute, before he was denied a winner by Daniel Akpeyi's penalty save right at the death.

Following a bright start to the match, the home side were to take the lead when after a swift counter attack, Manyama played in Nurkovic, who cut in from the left flank before his shot from the tightest of angles deflected off the foot of Grant Kekana, over goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, and into the net.

SuperSport responded positively to the setback though and were unlucky not to equalise when Kekana's header struck the post 10 minutes later.

After several more chances came and went for Matsatsantsa, the Pretoria team wasted a great opportunity three minutes before the interval when Tebogo Mokoena sent a volley wide, following a clever lay-off from Evans Rusike.

With both teams showing good attacking intent and playing fluent football, the first half had provided some great entertainment.

That was to continue after the restart as blows continued to be traded at both ends of the field, although it was SuperSport who had the clearcut chances, with Grobler having a header and a volley both saved by Akpeyi.

At the other end, the Glamour Boys were also looking good for another goal, and Williams was called into action with 25 minutes to go as he saved a volleyed effort from Nurkovic.

The Serbian targetman is starting to look the part at his new club, and five minutes later he showed a deft touch to bring down a cross-field ball from Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya before playing Billiat in on goal, but from a tight angle, he narrowly missed the target.

Nurkovic was at it again when he showed his physicality to win a header – which put Dumisani Zuma in on goal – but Siyabonga Nhlapo came to his team's rescue with a brilliant covering tackle.

If anything, it had been looking like the Soweto outfit would add to their tally. But they weren't able to convert opportunities as Zuma failed with a header before Manyama was denied at point-blank range by Williams.

When SuperSport's goal came, it was very much against the run of play. With that said though, it was a well-worked effort as Thamsanqa Gabuza slipped in a killer pass for Grobler, who finished clinically.

It looked to be getting even worse for Chiefs deep in added time when Grobler's cross struck Lorenzo Gordinho on the hand and a penalty was awarded.

But Akpeyi came up trumps for his team with a brilliant full length diving save to stop Grobler from snatching all three points for the Tshwane side.

African News Agency (ANA)