SuperSport to conclude season with 20 players

JOHANNESBURG – SuperSport United chief executive Stan Matthews says the club will likely conclude the season with 20 players, considering they won’t be renewing some players’ contracts that will expire on June 30.

In the last few weeks, hopes have been raised about a possible resumption of the PSL season that was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic in March. But be that as it may, the season will now possibly collude after its original end date of June with the close season transfer window usually running from July until August.

SuperSport, moreover, have been vocal in their approach going forward, saying they won’t hang on to some of the players whose contracts were set to expire this month, albeit Fifa saying outgoing players can extend their contracts until the season is completed.