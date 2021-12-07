SuperSport United also hit by Covid, may have to use youth players against Stellenbosch

Durban — SuperSport United will have to turn to utilising academy players in their first team ahead of their game against Stellenbosch FC after four players tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports. Sixth place SuperSport United enter their game against Stellies at the Danie Craven Stadium having just won one out of their last five league games. Their loss of key players could make the tricky trip to the Western Cape to face off against Steve Barker’s men even more difficult for them.

The Omicron variant of the virus has wreaked havoc around the world with South Africa being no exception. Kaizer Chiefs forfeited their game against Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium last weekend owing to an outbreak within their squad. Since the controversial postponement of Chiefs’ game, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has been rocked by resignations. Nande Becker recently quit his role as prospector and that was followed by revelations on Tuesday that Michael Murphy has also left the PSL will immediate effect. The loss of the two men comes at a time when the PSL faces several challenges. Crisis hit Chiefs have since announced they will not be able to field a team for Wednesday’s clash against Golden Arrows.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs unable to field a team for Golden Arrows clash as Covid-19 outbreak worsens Late last month, Portuguese club Belenenses SAD, for whom Thibang Phete and Sphephelo Sithole play for, had to forfeit a Primeira Liga game against Benfica in the second half after being reduced to six players due to an outbreak within their squad. @eshlinv