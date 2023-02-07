SuperSport United and Mamelodi amateurs Dondol Stars meet in David vs Goliath Nedbank Cup clash

Cape Town - SuperSport United, four-time Nedbank Cup winners, face Mamelodi-based amateur side Dondol Stars, in a Tshwane derby at the Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe Stadium on Wednesday. The clash has all the ingredients of a David versus Goliath giant-killing act since SuperSport have never lost to lower-league opposition.

There is so much on the line for SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt who has won the Nedbank Cup twice (with Moroka Swallows in 2004 and SuperSport in 2016), and finished runners-up on three occasions. Stuart Baxter and Pitso Mosimane head the list of most successful coaches in the history of the Nedbank Cup, South Africa’s version of the FA Cup. They have each won the Nedbank Cup three times.

Hunt insists he will respect the Mamelodi outfit by putting out a "competitive" team. "You will never know what happens in these games," said Hunt. "We obviously had to watch their games (on video) and we do have a basic idea of what to expect.

"It is always important to know what you are facing. We will treat the game with the respect it deserves and play properly. We'll field a team that will be competitive and the rest will take care of itself. "I'm sure they will be up for us and we have to make sure that we play with intensity and the right attitude and right desire." Dondol Stars are flying high in the ABC Motsepe League Gauteng Steam A, opening up a nine-point lead at the top of the standings going into 2023 after suffering just one defeat.

Coach Khuliso Rashamuse said his players are motivated to put up a fight against their more fancied local rivals. "We are not going to that game to lose," said Rashamuse. "You can never go to a football match to do that, but you have to be humble about it. "I refrain from being arrogant, but qualifying for the last 32 is a huge achievement for our team. We have done well for ourselves, but whatever happens on Wednesday is in God's hands."

In another Nedbank Cup last-32 match on Tuesday, last season's finalists Marumo Gallants will lock horns with Magesi FC at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium. Marumo Gallants secured a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Sekhukhune United at home on Saturday as they snapped an eight-match winless run in the Premiership. The Limpopo-based team are looking to go all the way and reach the Nedbank Cup final for the second year running, having lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2022 final.

Raymond Mdaka, Marumo Gallants' assistant coach, stressed the importance of their win over Sekhukhune ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup and Nedbank Cup matches. "All we wanted was to get a breakthrough and thank God we got the breakthrough. The players did very well and they showed character," said Mdaka. "They understand where we are (on the league standings) more so because the whole of February we will be competing in the Caf Confederation Cup and Nedbank Cup.

"So, winning this game has relieved our stress and shows that we can do better and move away from our current position." Magesi claimed a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Venda Football Academy away on Saturday as they ended a three-match losing run in the Motsepe Foundation Championship. ALSO READ: Co-coach Vasili Manousakis: Richards Bay haven't a snowball’s chance in hell of defeating Mamelodi Sundowns

Magesi coach Clinton Larsen pointed out that they are looking forward to facing Marumo Gallants and will be determined to produce a good performance. "As a club, we are looking forward to this encounter," said Larsen, who guided Bloemfontein Celtic to the 2012 Telkom Knockout title.

"The players are also looking forward to it. It is an opportunity for them to test themselves against a Premiership team. "They are excited about the prospect and we hope we can put up a good performance that can make our club proud." @Herman_Gibbs