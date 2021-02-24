SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates share the points in Tshwane

CAPE TOWN – SuperSport United clawed their way back in the second half to secure a 1-all draw against Orlando Pirates in their DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The draw allows SuperSport to retain their second place on the standings. Pirates occupy fourth place.

Just 11 minutes into the first half, Pirates launched a fine attacking move from deep inside their half. Namibian striker Deon Hotto rounded off splendidly with a deft through ball to Vincent Pule who despite being sandwiched by two opposition defenders, unleashed a low left-footed drive from outside the penalty box to open the scoring (1-0).

After the sides changed ends for second-half play, SuperSport showed far more enterprise as the second half wore on and deservedly scored the equaliser just past the hour mark. Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari turned the ball into his own net, trying to clear a powerful angled shot from SuperSport's Zambian International Ghamphani Lungu.