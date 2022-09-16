SuperSport United announce Siphesihle Ndlovu signing from Orlando Pirates

Johannesburg – SuperSport United announced on Friday that they had signed Bafana Bafana midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu from Orlando Pirates in a 1-year deal with an option to extend. Ndlovu has endured a tough past few seasons in the colours of the Buccaneers and has featured for short spells under several head coaches.

The versatile midfielder made 67 appearances over the three years he spent at the Mayfair club, often playing out of position as he struggled to shake off competition from Thabang Monare and Ben Motshwari. The 26-year-old has revealed his excitement at having an opportunity to work with club head coach Gavin Hunt while also embracing the burdens of joining a trophy-enriched club like Matsatsantsa. “This is a very big move for my career and I am very excited to join SuperSport United. Coach Gavin Hunt is an ambitious coach who likes to win,” said Ndlovu.

“The club has won a lot of trophies in the past seven seasons and I would like to play a part in making new memories and history.” Ndlovu first burst into the Premier Soccer League in the colours of Maritzburg United as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the league. Hunt revealed his joy at having a player in the mould of Ndlovu. Hunt said: “I’m very excited to have Ndlovu in our team. This is one area in which he will bring good energy in the middle of the park, he is versatile and can play in many formations like he did back in his days in Maritzburg United.

“He’s the right age for us, obviously we will have to settle him in as quickly as possible and I’m looking forward to working with him.” @ScribeSmiso IOL Sport