SuperSport United burst Kaizer Chiefs bubble in Betway Premiership

Kaizer Chiefs crashed to their second successive Betway Premiership defeat as SuperSport United ran out 1-0 winners at Peter Mokaba Stadium, in Polokwane, on Saturday. Chiefs had been on a strong run since their only league defeat almost a month ago, including a thumping cup win over SuperSport last week.

This time though, the Nasreddine Nabi-coached Chiefs could not find the back of the net and were punished by SuperSport. With the win, SuperSport to eighth spot with seven points, while Chiefs were ninth on six points. Early setback Chiefs were dealt a heavy blow in the early exchanges when Edson Castillo went down injured and he was subsequently stretchered off before he was replaced by Yusuf Maart.

SuperSport Tashreeq Morris stunned Kaizer Chiefs in the 43rd minute when he found himself on the end of a perfect cross in the box, with the AmaKhosi defence left trailing in his wake before he rocketed the ball into the back of the net. Just after the hour mark, Mduduzi Shabalala came close to levelling the scores for Kaizer Chiefs when he unleashed a powerful shot which flew by the right post. Morris, though, came close to doubling SuperSport’s lead when he had a go at goal from long range when he spotted Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari off his line, but the ball flew inches over the crossbar.

Coming into the clash, Chiefs were at their rampant best as they trounced SuperSport 4-0 in their Carling Knockout clash last week. Chiefs also won the Cultural Urban Festival Africa (Cufa) Cup as they beat Marumo Gallants 4-3 on penalties in Bloemfontein on October 14. They had, however, last their previous league encounter against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Though it was their first loss of their league campaign, it came way back on September 28.