SuperSport United confirm signing of Abubeker Nasir from Mamelodi Sundowns

SuperSport United have confirmed the signing of Ethiopian international Abubeker Nasir on a one year deal from cross town rivals Mamelodi Sundowns. Nasir's signing comes just days after head coach Gavin Hunt expressed his frustration with the shortage of players at the club following their 2-0 loss to Orlando Pirates in a league match on Tuesday evening.

SuperSport United is pleased to confirm the signing of Ethiopian striker, Abubeker Nasir from Mamelodi Sundowns on a one-year deal. Welcome Home, Abubeker!" Nasir was signed by Sundowns ahead of the 2022/23 season with high expectations. However, persistent injuries saw him spend most of his time on the sidelines with the Tshwane giants. SuperSport United have had a woeful start to the new season and are currently in ninth place in the league table with just four points from five games and will no doubt, look to Nasir to help them find their groove again.