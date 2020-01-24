CAPE TOWN – SuperSport United consolidated their third place on the PSL Absa Premiership log with a 3-0 win over visiting Chippa United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville, Pretoria, on Friday evening.
Chippa came into the match in 10th position but this defeat could mean they will drop one or two places down the table, depending on the results elsewhere in the country.
SuperSport held the initiative from the outset and were penetrative but were out of touch with their front-runners and consequently the Chippa defence were not tested.
In the opening 18 minutes, SuperSport forced two corners but the set-pieces were easily cleared by a compact Chippa defence.
SuperSport's best first-half chance emerged in the 10th minute when they lobbed a 35m free-kick over the Chippa defence but their goalkeeper Veli Mothwa gathered safely after the opposition strikers pounced on the bouncing ball.