CAPE TOWN – SuperSport United consolidated their second-place log position with a well-taken 2-0 win over Highlands Park in a Premiership match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville, on Friday evening.
The outcome means that SuperSport extend their unbeaten run in the league to eight games. Highlands, on the other hand, have now gone six matches in the league without a win
The possession stakes were fairly even in the first half although SuperSport looked the more penetrative but failed to create many scoring chances. Highlands, however, had a few more shots on target but failed to capitalise.
SuperSport United enjoyed the lead at halftime, thanks to a Thabo Mnyamane goal in the19th minute when the Highlands' defence were guilty of ball watching instead of dealing with a goalmouth cross from the left (1-0).
Just past the half-hour mark Highlands spurned two gilt-edged scoring chances after strong raids down the right flank proved troublesome for SuperSport's defence