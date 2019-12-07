SuperSport United defeat wasteful Highlands









Thabo Mnyamane helped Supersport United to a 2-0 win over Highlands Park. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix CAPE TOWN – SuperSport United consolidated their second-place log position with a well-taken 2-0 win over Highlands Park in a Premiership match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville, on Friday evening. The outcome means that SuperSport extend their unbeaten run in the league to eight games. Highlands, on the other hand, have now gone six matches in the league without a win The possession stakes were fairly even in the first half although SuperSport looked the more penetrative but failed to create many scoring chances. Highlands, however, had a few more shots on target but failed to capitalise. SuperSport United enjoyed the lead at halftime, thanks to a Thabo Mnyamane goal in the19th minute when the Highlands' defence were guilty of ball watching instead of dealing with a goalmouth cross from the left (1-0). Just past the half-hour mark Highlands spurned two gilt-edged scoring chances after strong raids down the right flank proved troublesome for SuperSport's defence

SuperSport produced a strong start to the second half and after six minutes their pressure might have paid dividends but Jamie Webber did not quite connect with a goalmouth cross from the right and his effort squirted well wide of the goals.

Midway through the second half, the SuperSport's defence were let off the hook after inept finishing by Highlands who came close to scoring on two occasions in quick succession.

But it was over for Highlands when a fierce drive through a crowded goalmouth from the Bradley Grobler gave SuperSport a 2-0 lead in the 71st minute.

From that point onwards, SuperSport never allowed Highlands back in the match.

Both teams will have a two-week break before their next league matches. SuperSport are away to Chippa United in Port Elizabeth while Highlands host Golden Arrows at the Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa on December 21.

African News Agency (ANA)