SuperSport United denied after Swallows FC scavenge an equaliser at the death

Cape Town - SuperSport United and Swallows FC brought the curtain down on the first half of the 2022-23 Premiership season with a 1-1 draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday. The draw meant that Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport missed out on the chance to move from third to second place behind log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on the league standings. Richards Bay remain in second place.

Swallows remain in 14th position, marginally ahead of relegation-threatened Sekhukhune United (15th) and Maritzburg United (16th). The six-week break in the season comes because of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and restarts on 30 December.

Lindokuhle Praise Mtshali’s 90-minute goal denies SuperSport a fourth straight win in the #DStvPrem. pic.twitter.com/6ihJcz1nME — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 30, 2022 SuperSport failed to take advantage of their good fortune in the first half when they enjoyed a slight 52-48% possession advantage. This allowed SuperSport more time in Swallows' half, and they managed seven shots at goal, with only four on target. Ace marksman Bradley Grobelaar, one of the league’s leading goalscorers made a hash of a penalty attempt in the 25th minute. Referee Tshidiso Maruping blew up Swallows defender Yagan Sasman for a foul on SuperSport's Thamsanqa Gabuza. As Grobler attempted the spot kick he slipped and skewed his effort wide of the posts.

SuperSport central defender Thulani Hlatshwayo was marginally wide with a header after he stalked into the striking zone and rose well to meet a goalmouth cross. He made up for the miss in the second half when SuperSport won a corner 10 minutes into second-half play. Swallows' defence failed to deal adequately with the set-piece and Hlatshwayo headed home to open the scoring. It was Hlatshwayo's first league goal in three seasons. Just when it looked like Swallows were dead and buried, substitute Lindokuhle Mtshali scored the equaliser in the dying minutes to salvage a point for his side.