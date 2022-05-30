SuperSport United dispatch Orlando Pirates, book top eight spot

Johannesburg - SuperSport United booked their place in next season's MTN8 competition as they dispatched an uninspiring Orlando Pirates 2-0 in their final league clash of the campaign at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Monday night. SuperSport were handed an opening goal against the run of play when Fortune Makaringe headed into his own net in the 19th minute.

Makaringe was caught in two minds when a devilish corner was delivered into the near post of the Pirates goals, rather than gamble on a teammate clearing behind him, the midfielder flicked the ball past his own goalkeeper Richard Ofori in goal. All of Pirates' recovery attempts took a huge blow when Happy Jele pushed down Thamsanqa Gabuza in the penalty area and got himself sent off in the process in the 65th minute. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs sign Ashley Du Preez and Zitha Kwinika

Gampani Lungu was lucky as he had to retake his penalty after it was illegally saved by Ofori, he stepped up again and drilled his attempt into the roof of the net, SuperSport two up with 25 minutes to go. The Buccaneers needed to make history if they were to leapfrog third placed Royal AM and snatch continental football for next season. Pirates were faced with the task of defeating Matsatsantsa by a five-goal margin, a feat they have never before achieved in the club's history. Victory against Pirates meant SuperSport displaced eighth-placed Golden Arrows and qualify for next season's MTN8 competition.

The Pirates technical team made a few personnel adjustments as captain Happy Jele and Makaringe replaced Innocent Maela and Ben Motswari in the starting eleven, while SuperSport welcomed back inspirational captain Ronwen Williams back in goals. Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi would've been pleased with his side's control of proceedings in the opening half as the Buccaneers bossed possession and created fantastic goal-scoring chances in and around the box.

SuperSport coach Andre Arendse would have been pleased with not only his side's resilience, but also their pace and precision on the counter as they held on to secure a vital victory and close off a very troubled season in style. Pirates performance would've left the Sea Robbers fans with more questions than answers going into the off-season with a few questions already posed at the two men leading the technical team in Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids. @SmisoMsomi16