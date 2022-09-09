SuperSport United down Maritzburg and move two points behind Sundowns

Durban — SuperSport United claimed all three points as they defeated Maritzburg United 2-1 at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Friday evening. Victory for coach Gavin Hunt's men lifted them up to sixth on the DStv premiership log, two points off log-leading Mamelodi Sundowns.

Story continues below Advertisement

Following an entertaining half an hour, it was the visitors who found the breakthrough with a set-piece in the 57th minute. Matsatsantsa central defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe rose highest headed past King Ndlovu in the Maritzburg goal, giving his side a deserved advantage. The hosts were shocked into life as they hit back a minute later, finding an equaliser through Genino Palace and threw the match back into the balance.

The diminutive attacking midfielder broke through the opposition's defence and was found with a sweeping long ball by Rowan Human, he did well to compose himself before lifting the ball over an on-rushing Chigova. An unfamiliar name also got himself on the scoresheet as veteran left back Onismor Bhasera scored Supersport's second to put his side ahead once more, the 36 year old caught his marker sleeping and headed in from the far post. Head Coach John Maduka seemed to be finally getting a tune out of his Team of Choice following two successive victories, most notably one against the mighty Orlando Pirates.

Story continues below Advertisement

Matsatsantsa's Hunt led his charges out at a venue where he's never suffered defeat with four different clubs, winning on five occasions and drawing the other ten, his longest unbeaten run away to a single PSL opponent. Maritzburg seemed determined to break this streak as they began the match as the most enterprising and perhaps should've gone in front when Soukouna squandered a chance in the opening 13 minutes, dragging his shot wide with just the keeper to beat. The first stanza of this encounter was played at an incredibly high tempo with a wet pitch facilitating speed in the movement of the ball.

Story continues below Advertisement

Both sides continued to create very good opportunities in the second half and finally had it in them to convert them, providing an entertaining final 45 minutes for the supporters. @ScribeSmiso IOL Sport