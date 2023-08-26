SuperSport United fought back from a goal down to beat Stellenbosch 2-1 in a DStv Premiership match at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Saturday night. SuperSport kept their unbeaten league record intact and ensured their dominance over Stellenbosch FC in the league continued, having not lost to the Winelands team since 2020.

The hosts capitulated under relentless SuperSport pressure and were handed their second defeat of the 2023-24 campaign. Stellenbosch Academy graduate Jayden Adams opened the scoring against the run of play in the 38th minute, punishing a SuperSport defence that dozed off for a second. Adams scored his second goal in as many matches as he latched onto a rebounded from a Devin Titus snapshot, reacting the quickest in the box to guide the ball into a gaping goal.

Shortly after the break, SuperSport found the leveller through a penalty following erratic decision-making from the Stellenbosch goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke.

The 30-year shot-stopper, who was making his first start since joining at the beginning of the season, lost his bearings and committed a foul in his own box in the 53rd minute, before Ghampani Lungi stepped up to convert the resulting spot-kick. Grant Margeman popped up in the 85th minute to complete the comeback, the midfielder capitalised off sloppy goalkeeping by Masuluke once more after he palmed a free-kick onto traffic. Margeman, from a tight angle, connected with the ball to beat the goalkeeper with power to all but hand SuperSport the win.