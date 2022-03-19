SuperSport United fight back to deny relegation-doomed Galaxy

Cape Town — Relegation-doomed TS Galaxy were held to a 1-1 draw by SuperSport United in a DStv Premiership match at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The draw will the Rockets remain in the relegation zone (15th spot), but they are now a level on points with 14th-placed Swallows, while Matsatsantsa moved up to sixth place despite dropping points.

The Rockets threatened first through Augustine Kwem, whose attempt was well-saved by goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, but the hosts were not to be denied in the 13th minute. Kwem intercepted Keenan Phillips' poor back pass and he set up Orebotse Mongae, who scored with a low shot to hand Galaxy a 1-0 lead with Williams well-beaten. However, Matsatsantsa responded by applying pressure on the Rockets' defence. The Tshwane giants were awarded a penalty, after Iqraam Rayners was fouled by Mongae in the Galaxy penalty box.

Jamie Webber made no mistake from the penalty spot as he beat keeper Melusi Buthelezi to make it 1-1 in the 25th minute. The score remained level by the halftime break. Rockets dominated possession after the restart as they looked to restore their lead. Williams was the busier of the two keepers in the second half. The Bafana Bafana captain Williams denied Kwem with a smart save, before making another save from Lindokuhle Mbatha, who had combined well with Mongae.

Pogiso Sanoka had a chance to snatch a late winning goal for Galaxy, but he was also denied by Williams, who was frustrating the hosts and ultimately, the game ended in a 1-1 stalemate. @Herman_Gibbs IOL Sport