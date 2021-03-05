SuperSport United held to frustrating stalemate by TS Galaxy

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN – SuperSport United’s chances of securing a first Premiership title since 2010 appears to be getting slimmer and slimmer as they were held to a 0-0 draw by TS Galaxy at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Friday evening. Matsatsantsa went into the game without the presence of their two best finishers Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza due to injury and the absence of the seasoned forwards showed as Kaitano Tembo’s side struggled to create opportunities. Galaxy were the dominant side in the first half as they not only dominated possession but also had better opportunities. Ronwen Williams showed why he is regarded as the best current South African goalkeeper as he pulled off two great saves in the 22nd and 26th minute of the game to deny Galaxy midfielder Khayelihle Shozi from close range. Teboho Mokoena did have a good chance to put SuperSport ahead in the 42nd minute after Jamie Webber chipped in a good ball into the Galaxy area but Marlon Heugh came out, making himself big which prevented Mokoena from getting his shot on target.

SuperSport came out much better in the second half and had much more intensity of the game but the intensity of the game began to wane out from around the 75th minute.

Substitute Sphiwe Mahlangu killed off whatever chances Galaxy would have had of winning the game in the 77th minute as he was shown a deserved red card following a dangerous studs-up challenge on Sipho Mbule.

Mahlangu made history for the wrong reasons as he effectively became the first-ever Rockets player to be red-carded since their promotion to the top-flight.

The result means that SuperSport’s frustrating run of form continues as they have not won in four games.

Tembo’s side will next be in action against Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium in two weeks.