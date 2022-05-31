SuperSport United land sponsorship deal just hours after securing Top 8 berth

Johannesburg - Hours after SuperSport United FC defeated Orlando Pirates in the season's final Premiership match in Atteridgeville on Monday evening, the Top 8 bound club announced a three-year sponsorship from South African spring water brand, Thirsti. The KwaZulu-Natal born spring water brand Thirsti is already entrenched in South African sport and has already officially partnered with Springboks, Blue Bulls Rugby, Sharks Rugby, Comrades Marathon, Cape Epic, Nedbank Running Club and the AfricanX Trailrun series. This is the company's first foray into South Africa’s footballing industry.

Three-time league winners SuperSport are hugely competitive contenders. They are consecutive Top 8 finishers and will inject further energy in their quest for excellence and love of life into the brand, according to SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews. “Quality hydration is an absolute essential for prime performance. We’re extremely pleased to partner with a supportive brand that backs South African sport, understands our athletes and goes above and beyond to ensure that every player at every level will be rewarded with Mother Nature’s best," said Matthews. ALSO READ: Sipho Mbule will set the league alight at his new club next season - Mike Makaab

"I am particularly pleased with their Isofit+ range. It is lower in sugar than other sports drinks, the high carbohydrate, high sodium electrolyte-fuelled sports drink has been scientifically formulated to assist professional athletes. "This partnership absolutely makes sense, and we’re honoured that Thirsti chose us as their soccer brand of choice.”

Thirsti Managing Director Rob Hoatson says that SuperSport epitomises South Africa’s love of life. “As a brand, the plan wasn’t to announce until the new season. But after Monday night’s crucial 2-0 victory sees the team ride the crest of a wave – and we’re riding right with them," said Hoatson.

"Their hard work has paid off: The club is professional and passionate with patriotism. "We believe that our sports sponsorship portfolio is indicative of the Thirsti brand and the fact that we’re proud of the athletes we back, their health and their goals – and that as a brand, we’re behind them through and through.” @Herman_Gibbs

