SuperSport United leapfrog Richards Bay into second place after edging Gallants

Cape Town — SuperSport United leapfrogged Richards Bay into second place on the DStv Premiership standings after defeating Marumo Gallants 1-0 in a match played at the Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville, on Friday evening. The only goal of the match was scored by SuperSport captain Onismor “Bhas” Bhasera in the 56th minute.

The Zimbabwean left-back had stalked unmarked into the striking zone and was handily placed when central midfielder Grant Magerman reeled in a speculative goalmouth cross from the right flank. Bhasera rose above the Gallants' defence and headed the ball powerfully just under the crossbar. Gallants keeper Zimbabwean Washington Arubi was rudely surprised and remained rooted between the sticks as the ball skimmed the underside of the woodwork. It was Bhasera's second goal this season in the Premiership. With this win, SuperSport who have been the most improved side in the Premiership moved into second place. However, they may be returning to third place again on Saturday if Richards Bay defeat Moroka Swallows at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, Durban.

The title-chasing SuperSport are now seven points adrift of log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and both teams have played 13 matches. Gallants find themselves in 13th position and just two points above the relegation zone. The outcome was hard on Gallants since they dominated possession but failed to create real scoring opportunities. They fired a few shots at goal, but these were mostly wayward. The statistics show they had one shot on target.

SuperSport who had far less possession (65-35%), had three out of six shots on target. Gallants shaded SuperSport 8-6 in the corner count. Hosts SuperSport started impressively and Arubi was forced to make a save in the eighth minute from a Thamsanqa Gabuza header Patrick Maswanganyi’s free-kick delivery into the Gallants penalty area. Midway through the first half, Gallants suffered a setback when Ivory Coast defender Ismaël Toure picked up a hip injury. He was forced to leave the field, and replaced by Ayanda Nkili.

