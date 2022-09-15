SuperSport United must punish out-of-form Kaizer Chiefs, says Iqraam Rayners

Johannesburg - SuperSport United attacker Iqraam Rayners is confident that his team will be able to get a positive result against an out-of-form Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday. After a slow start to the season, Matsatsantsa enter the game on the back of three consecutive Premiership wins against of Richards Bay, Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United.

Meanwhile, Chiefs are without a win in three league games. Things have clearly not gone according to plan for the Soweto team this season. They lie 14th on the standings and have won just two out of their seven games this season. “This is a good time to play against Kaizer Chiefs. They are struggling and you want to try and kill any momentum, but it will not be an easy game. We know we are going to have to fight for the three points over the weekend. But the feeling in the team is good. We are bonding well and there is a lot of focus among the guys to get the three points this weekend,” said Rayners as quoted by Kickoff.

The 26-year-old Rayners has been a standout performer for SuperSport this season, establishing himself as arguably the team’s most important attacker. Even though he does not score a lot of goals, he is adept when it comes to crafting assists for teammates. Rayners has so far garnered four assists this season, but is also hoping to soon improve his scoring form. He was perhaps unlucky to have missed out on Bafana Bafana selection for the upcoming friendlies against Sierra Leone and Botswana.

“I have had chances to score and am working on that. If I can get an assist, it is good because it helps the team. If someone else is in a better position to score, I will always give the ball to them. I always look up and provide. I am working on that everyday in training. I’m always trying to find solutions, whether it’s for other players to score or if I have the opportunity to score, to do it myself. The three points are the most important thing at the end of the day,” said Rayners. @eshlinv IOL Sport